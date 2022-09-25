ACKO offers a ‘Welcome Change' from traditional insurers 

Pravin V Sutar, creative head, Leo Burnett Orchard, said, “ACKO has disrupted the industry in the last three years by changing how people interact with the insurance industry. 'Welcome Change' is an excellent plank for ACKO that allows us to showcase the change that ACKO brings to the insurance category and also allows us to spectate and comment on the changing dynamics of our audience. With our campaign, we decided to spotlight the nuanced cultural and societal changes happening all around us. For example, women are not financial bystanders anymore; they are empowered financial decision-makers. Young people don't lean on their parents for financial advice, and they are becoming financially aware and active. Even people who were dependent on other people's advice are now taking financial matters into their own hands. ACKO insurance is here to make insurance simple and easy for everyone."