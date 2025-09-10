ACKO’s action heroes Dhoni and Madhavan hit the road

ACKO has unveiled a new brand campaign featuring MS Dhoni and R Madhavan, marking the first time the two stars have appeared together in an advertisement. The campaign positions ACKO as India’s premier protection destination for car owners.

Directed by filmmaker Vasan Bala, the films also feature creator Viraj Ghelani and blend humor, action, and real-life driving situations to highlight ACKO’s promise of keeping every car owner’s journey smooth.

Conceptualised by Leo, the campaign portrays ACKO as an end-to-end insurance and car-care partner. Everyday driving challenges are reimagined in an action-packed, cinematic style, with ACKO stepping in as the “Car ka Action Hero.”

MS Dhoni, Investor and Brand Ambassador at ACKO, said, “ACKO is solving real challenges for car owners and has been built with trust at its core. For most Indians, driving is a daily adventure, and with ACKO you have a reliable partner for every twist and turn. Being part of this campaign with Maddy felt like a full-fledged action film, but with a message that truly matters.”

R Madhavan, Voice of Customer at ACKO, added, “To me, ACKO reflects what every customer looks for — clarity, simplicity, and trust. Insurance often feels complicated, but ACKO flips that with an experience that’s refreshingly transparent and reliable. This campaign tells a story that every car owner can instantly connect with, and teaming up with Dhoni made it all the more special.”

Ashish Mishra, Chief Marketing Officer at ACKO, said, “At ACKO, we have always focused on making the car insurance process as seamless as possible. This campaign does exactly that. We are also excited to bring the duo of Dhoni and Madhavan to our audiences in a never-seen-before avatar. I am thankful to my team at Leo Burnett for this brilliant concept and hopeful that it will strike a chord with our customers.”

The campaign includes a series of 30-second and 15-second films that dramatise moments in a car owner’s journey, from buying a new car to renewing insurance, filing claims, and using roadside assistance.

Vikram Pandey, Chief Creative Officer, Leo, South Asia, said, “In the cluttered insurance category, ACKO is quite literally a superhero — bringing together insurance, maintenance, and repairs into one seamless experience. But many car owners don’t yet see the scale of what ACKO can do. So, we leaned into the language India loves most — cinema. By giving the brand a blockbuster treatment with a star-studded cast and larger-than-life action, we brought alive the idea of ‘Car ka Action Hero’.”

The campaign will be released across digital platforms, television, and social media this month.