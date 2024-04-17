Actor Sidharth Malhotra announced as brand ambassador for Savsol Lubricants

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The partnership aims to expand its reach and strengthen its reputation as the choice for lubricants and services.
Savsol Lubricants, a player in the automotive and industrial lubricants and a flagship brand of Savita Oil Technologies, has announced a partnership with Sidharth Malhotra, who will be associated with the company as its brand ambassador to establish the new and exciting brand identity.
The collaboration with Sidharth also marks a milestone in Savsol’s journey in lubricants and engine oils, as it unveils its Ester Fluid technology under the brand name Savsol Ester 5.
Sidharth, known for his charisma, youth appeal, acting prowess and versatile career, represents Savsol’s ethos and commitment to enhancing the driving experience by integrating technology into its company’s products. His passion for automobiles further strengthens the synergy with Savsol. Under this alliance, Sidharth will be featured in digital, print and TV campaigns for Savsol, highlighting its diverse product range.
Vishal Sood, president – Lubes, Savsol Lubricants, said, “At Savsol, we constantly strive for continuous improvement and excellence in the automotive industry. This partnership with a Bollywood star of Sidharth Malhotra’s calibre reflects our intent to provide exceptional lubricant technology products to customers, and drive forward a new era of innovation and distinction in the automotive space.”
On his appointment as brand ambassador, actor Sidharth Malhotra remarked, “I am delighted to partner with Savsol Lubricants and further its commitment to offering consumers a distinctive automotive driving experience. The collaboration with an innovative brand such as Savsol aligns with my pursuit of excellence, and I look forward to embarking on this journey together."
“We are thrilled to collaborate with Sidharth Malhotra at a time when we are launching an innovative range of Ester-formulated products called Savsol Ester5. His unmatched charm and dedication to excellence mirror Savsol’s commitment to delivering world-class lubricants that enhance vehicle performance. We look forward to this collaboration which has great synergies” said Kamran Siddiqui, VP – marketing, Savsol Lubricants.
The partnership with the celebrated actor is a reflection of Savsol’s vision rooted in innovation and technology. With Sidharth Malhotra as its brand ambassador, Savsol aims to extend its reach to a broader audience, while consolidating its reputation as the preferred choice for lubricants and services.