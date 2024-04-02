Actor Vijay Verma encourages consumers to 'Test What You Trust' with Lizol

Speaking on the campaign association, actor Vijay Varma said, “It is exciting to see such confidence and assurance from a brand like Lizol that is focusing its campaign on breaking misconceptions around phenyls we have grown up with in several Indian homes. With #TestWhatYouTrust, consumers can put their phenyls to the test, helping India break its flawed perception and make the right choice for their home. For years, Lizol has been a reliable and trusted brand for me and my family, and I encourage everyone to nominate their trusted phenyls and re-evaluate their choice against Lizol."