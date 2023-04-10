Actors Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna advocate for Whisper’s #KeepGirlsInSchool campaign

“We are thrilled to have actors like Rupali and Gaurav take forward our message to a larger audience and thank them for their support of Whisper’s KGIS campaign. When included in the curriculum of schools across India, ‘The Missing Chapter’ has the power to completely change the way adolescent girls and unaware mothers perceive periods both in rural and urban India. It will change the entire dynamics of our society. Less girls will drop out of school because of their periods and more dreams will be realised, more aspirations will be fulfilled and that is the ultimate goal we are working towards with our KGIS campaign,” said Girish Kalyanaraman, Brand Director, Feminine Care, Procter & Gamble India.