actyv.ai onboards Sourav Ganguly as Brand Ambassador

Commenting on this, founder and global CEO of actyv.ai, Raghu Subramanian, said, “Sourav Ganguly is one of the most successful and greatest cricket captains that India has seen. He is known for nurturing talent and being fearless in decision-making. Dada personifies inspirational leadership and an unflinching commitment to win. We kare inspired to imbibe these attributes as we grow actyv.ai to be a built-to-last company, recognized for its leadership, commitment and dependability. He further added, “In the last few months, we have seen huge traction for actyv.ai with Sunil Gavaskar as our brand ambassador and we intend to strengthen the advantage with another brand ambassador, Sourav Ganguly. We are excited to have him as part of the actyv.ai family”.

Talking about this association, Sourav Ganguly said, “I am extremely happy to be part of actyv.ai. For me, every partnership means a way forward and I hope my association will take the brand a long way ahead and for years to come. I’ll try my best to contribute to the growth of actyv.ai in every way possible.”

Yash Daga, Director of KPRD Fiberboard Advertising said, “Sourav Ganguly’s values, both as a cricketer and a leader, are recognized and appreciated by people across the world. actyv.ai is a category creator, transforming the B2B supply chain ecosystem with their embedded offerings. We take pride in bringing together actyv.ai and Dada.”

The company has been running a global campaign with Sunil Gavaskar on OTT platforms streaming the ongoing T20 cricket world cup. The next series of advertisements featuring Ganguly are expected by the next T20 season in March 2023.