Ad bodies TAC and AAAI come out in support of the Tanishq ad

The Advertising Club too released a statement in support of Tanishq and its ad. It said, “The Advertising Club on behalf of the Indian Media and Advertising Industry strongly condemns the threatening and targeting of 'Tanishq' and is employees in regard to their latest advertisement on the new jewellery line. After review by our internal team consisting of multi-sectoral experts we have come to clear consensus that the advertisement breaks no ethical stand and is not derogatory to any person, organisation or religion and does not hurt any national sentiment.