Ad Club Calcutta inducts Josy Paul into its 'Hall of Fame'

The Advertising Club Calcutta is proud to present the Honours for the year 2020. The club is inducting Josy Paul, chairman & CCO, BBDO India, into the Hall of Fame, and honouring Shri Sirshendu Mukhpadhyay with the Storyteller’s Award. The ceremony is scheduled to be held on the 8th of February, Saturday, at Calcutta Rowing Club, from 6:45pm. The programme will feature popular singer Ujjaini Mukherjee and a cameo performance by budding star Anwesha Mitra. The show will be hosted by the master of mic, Sujoy Prasad Chatterjee.