Ad Club Calcutta inducts Josy Paul into its 'Hall of Fame'

The Advertising Club Calcutta is proud to present the Honours for the year 2020. The club is inducting Josy Paul, chairman & CCO, BBDO India, into the Hall of Fame, and honouring Shri Sirshendu Mukhpadhyay with the Storyteller’s Award. The ceremony is scheduled to be held on the 8th of February, Saturday, at Calcutta Rowing Club, from 6:45pm. The programme will feature popular singer Ujjaini Mukherjee and a cameo performance by budding star Anwesha Mitra. The show will be hosted by the master of mic, Sujoy Prasad Chatterjee.
Kanchan Datta, president, Advertising Club Calcutta, shared his thoughts on this occasion, “In advertising our job is to enthral through great stories. The human mind instinctively loves great storytelling. In the past, we have had the privilege of honouring great storytellers from our world, like Alyque Padamsee, AG Krishnamurthy, Piyush Pandey, Prasoon Joshi, Aggie, and this time we are honouring Mr. Josy Paul. We are proud of all of them for captivating millions of minds around the world.
The Storyteller's Award on the other hand, was initiated last year, and honours the champion storytellers from other fields of art and communication who have mesmerised generations with their stories. This year, we are proud to honour a person who has influenced children, and adults, in equal measure. The eminent author, Shri Sirshendu Mukhopadhyay, is a living legend in Bengali literature, whose work has enthralled generations beyond age and language.”