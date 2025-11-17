Ad Club Trivandrum honours Piyush Pandey

The Advertising Club Trivandrum hosted a special edition of its Living Room Session to reflect on the creative legacy of Piyush Pandey, whose influence has shaped Indian advertising for more than three decades. The session brought together industry professionals, students and brand leaders for an evening of recollection and commentary.

The discussion was moderated by BR Swarup, co-founder of Stark Communications, and producer and Nirvana Films co-founder Sneha Iype. Swarup introduced Iype as 'one of the most genuine and warmest people' he has known, noting her close professional association with Pandey across multiple stages of her career. Iype began her career at Highlight Films before joining Ogilvy and later co-founding Nirvana Films with Prakash Varma, collaborating with Pandey on several iconic campaigns.

In her address, Iype offered a personal reflection on Pandey’s instinctive storytelling, his ability to draw emotion from everyday moments and his presence in the creative room. She revisited the making of the Hutch Boy and Dog commercial, recalling how Pandey watched the final cut multiple times and was moved to tears—an emotional response she said was rare for him. She noted his insistence on airing the longer 62-second version, which went on to become one of the most remembered pieces of Indian advertising.

Iype also spoke about his leadership style, connecting it to his background in cricket. She described his approach as centered on selecting the right people, giving them space and supporting them fully - qualities that made him an influential mentor for many across the industry.

Laj Salam, president of Ad Club Trivandrum, shared the club’s long-standing wish to host Pandey at its launch, recalling a message he had sent for the occasion. Vishnu Vijay, Secretary of the club, thanked Iype and Swarup for leading a session that highlighted both the professional and personal impact of Pandey’s work.

Quote from Sneha Iype: “Piyush had this rare ability to make the ordinary feel magical. He listened, he observed, and he spoke straight to the heart - and that is why his work still lives in all of us."