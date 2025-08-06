Ad fatigue high among Indian viewers: The Trade Desk Report

Even as India’s digital advertising market continues to scale, a recent report from global ad-tech platform The Trade Desk reveals a growing disconnect between consumers and digital ad experiences. According to the findings, 70% of Indian consumers report feeling overwhelmed by the number of ads they encounter online, placing India among the top three countries globally for ad fatigue.

The insights reflect a broader challenge for marketers: while digital media continues to offer unprecedented reach, poor ad personalisation, over-frequency, and low relevance are beginning to hurt effectiveness. Yet, even within this landscape, the report points to high-performing digital channels that continue to drive strong brand impact across awareness, recall and engagement metrics.

CTV/OTT

Connected TV (CTV) and OTT streaming have emerged as clear winners, with 73% of Indian viewers claiming to discover new brands while streaming - far exceeding the global average of 51%. Notably, 66% of respondents trust ads they see on these platforms, and nearly 7 in 10 remember the brands featured, making CTV a key asset for brand discovery and upper-funnel marketing.

The combination of premium content environments, audience attention, and lower ad clutter gives streaming platforms a distinct advantage in a high-fatigue market.

Streaming Audio

Streaming audio is rapidly becoming another high-impact channel, particularly among younger audiences. The report shows that 71% of listeners discovered new brands through audio ads, with a recall rate of 66%. The format’s growing relevance is amplified by the surge in podcast consumption, especially among Gen Z and Millennials, opening new storytelling and engagement possibilities for brands.

DOOH

In a hybrid world where digital and physical lives blur, Digital Out-of-Home (DOOH) formats still pack a punch. Nearly 47% of Indian consumers report noticing DOOH media - like billboards and posters - every day. The report positions DOOH as a crucial mass-reach channel that complements digital, especially for driving awareness in urban metros.

Gaming

Gaming is another fast-growing medium - especially among Millennials and Gen Z, with over 80% of these cohorts gaming weekly, compared to the national average of 74%. Reward-based ad formats are especially effective, with players showing high willingness to engage with ads in exchange for in-game perks. This makes gaming an ideal channel for immersive brand storytelling and value exchange-based advertising.

Display & Online Video

While ad fatigue is more commonly associated with display and online video, these channels still play a crucial role in the mid to lower funnel, especially when used strategically. Among Millennials, 71% recall seeing display ads, while Gen Z shows high affinity for online video, with 72% brand recall during passive, casual browsing moments.

Despite the headline stat on ad fatigue, the report suggests that not all channels are created equal - and not all ad experiences are ineffective. In fact, when advertising is contextually relevant, well-paced, and embedded in engaging content, Indian consumers remain highly receptive.

For marketers, the path forward lies in rethinking omnichannel strategy - leaning into high-attention platforms like CTV, audio, and gaming, and balancing scale with sensitivity to frequency, timing, and format. The future of digital advertising in India may still be bright - but only for brands willing to evolve with their audiences.