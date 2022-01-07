Ad man Gerson Da Cunha passes away

The 94 years old advertising veteran breathed his last in Mumbai.
Veteran ad man and theatre personality Gerson Da Cunha passed away in Mumbai earlier today. He was 94 years old.
Da Cunha started his career as a journalist for the Press Trust of Indiaand then moved into advertising. He was associated with platforms engaged in civic activism, including AGNI (Action for Good Governance and Networking in India).
After a 25-year stint in the advertising industry, during which he was also the head of Lintas, Da Cunha moved to the social sector and worked with global organisation UNICEF.
He was an also an Indian stage and film actor and has acted in numerous plays and movies such as Electric Moon, Cotton Mary, Asoka and Water, among others.
The industry took to Twitter to offer condolences on his demise.