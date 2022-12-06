Ad revenue to grow by 15.8 percent in India: GroupM report

GroupM has released its ‘This Year Next Year 2022 Global End of Year Forecast’ global market forecast. The report is a follow-up to the company's previously released data that came out in June. As per that data, global advertising revenues would see a decline - from an 8.4% growth rate in 2022 to 5.9% in 2023. "We now expect global advertising to grow 5.9% in 2023, behind the IMF’s expectation for global inflation of 6.5% and a downgrade from our 6.4% June estimate," the report said.