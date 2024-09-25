Ex-ad industry employees launch a new digital agency 'itch'

In a rapidly evolving advertising landscape, a new digital agency has emerged with overt messaging and a fresh vision—itch. The agency is founded by three industry employees, Surbhi Allagh, Apoorva Deep, and Naman Agarwal. Their mission is simple: to create work that not only sparks curiosity but is remembered for time to come.

Beyond creativity, itch is built on agility and the philosophy of bringing method to the madness. The agency aims to tackle the growing need for more meaningful, innovative campaigns that prioritise substance over noise.

“Our goal with itch is not just to do different things but to do things differently, we're at a point where people are saturated with overt messaging, so we’re constantly asking ourselves, how can we deliver a message that doesn’t feel like one? It’s about crafting stories that people want to engage with where the creative work doesn’t scream ‘ad",” said Naman, co-founder and creative director at itch.

“At itch, it’s as much about the people as it is about the brands. We're building an ecosystem that fosters bold ideas, nurtures talent, and challenges norms. Agility is key in today’s market, where brands seek more than just surface-level marketing, and hence quick adapting becomes essential.” Apoorva, co-founder, who spearheads Growth andTalent at itch, explained how the itch community operates

“Running an agency is a delicate balance between structure and freedom. We wanted to bring a level of process that makes it easier for creativity to thrive, allowing our team to execute bold ideas efficiently and consistently. Our approach is all about making things work smarter, not harder.” On the operational front, Surbhi, co-founder and operations lead emphasised.

By blending creativity and collaboration, itch aims to attempt to redefine what it means to connect with both talent and brands, leaving a lasting impact on the industry.

itch has already signed on several key accounts and will be announcing these wins shortly. The agency’s focus on strategic thinking, creativity, and meticulous processes positions them as a unique player in the advertising world, with a promise to deliver work that is anything but ordinary.