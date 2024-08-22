Ad veterans Mohit Ahuja and Ankur Jain team up to launch Magic Network

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Mohit Ahuja and Ankur Jain, known leaders and veterans in the advertising industry come together to launch Magic Network, an agency conceived as a complete Marcom hub. Magic Network aims to be a specialised strategic content creation engine as well as to provide marketing and communications consultancy for brands. The agency on the supply side, will provide an open-source creation platform for niche agencies.
Mohit Ahuja, co-founder, Magic Network brings over 24+ years of experience from renowned agencies such as Ogilvy, McCann, DDB Mudra Group, and VML Mirum. Most recently, Mohit served as president at integrated marketing agency GOZOOP Group, where he spearheaded local and multinational brand communications. Known for his culturally insightful and strategic approach, Mohit is committed to creating impactful work that challenges conventional industry norms.
“Many brands, especially emerging and D2C ones, mistakenly believe that bottom-of-the-funnel (BOFU) performance marketing is the sole path to success. We emphasise the importance of top-of-the-funnel (TOFU) marketing and engaging content throughout the funnel, debunking the myth that BOFU content must be purely transactional,” says Mohit Ahuja, Co-founder, MAGIC Network.
Joining Mohit is Ankur Jain, whose 18-year career is marked by over 50 prestigious national and international advertising awards from Leo Burnett, FCB, VML Mirum and Ogilvy. Ankur, a former executive creative director, and an accomplished actor featured in ads, OTT shows and films is celebrated for his ability to infuse deep insights and relatability into his content.
“In a world where audiences are inundated with endless content, it is crucial for ads to resonate deeply. We leverage cultural insights to craft messages that connect with both the heart and mind, whether on traditional media, OTT, or social platforms,” explains Ankur Jain, Co-founder, MAGIC Network.
The name "MAGIC" reflects the belief that successful advertising is a blend of logic and creativity. According to both Mohit and Ankur, logic forms the foundation, while magic elevates the experience. With this unique blend, Magic Network aspires to deliver exceptional campaigns that combine strategic precision with creative brilliance.
As the newest player in the industry, MAGIC Network is poised to make a significant impact, promising to infuse every project with a touch of magic and a wealth of logic.