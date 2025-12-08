Adani Foundation spotlights women’s daily choices in latest film series

The Adani Foundation has released Arthik Azadi, a three-film digital series created by the Adani Group’s Corporate Brand Custodian (CBC) Digital team. The films examine how financial independence shapes everyday decision-making for women, using small, routine choices as markers of agency.

Introducing the series, Dr Priti G Adani, chairperson, Adani Foundation, said: “A woman empowered is India empowered. If we truly want progress that matters, the fulfilment of women’s potential is not optional. It is non-negotiable.”





The Foundation, which marks 29 years of social development work, currently operates across more than 7,000 villages in 22 states, reaching 9.6 million people including two million women. Its programmes span education, health, livelihoods, climate action and community development, with women’s economic empowerment positioned as a core focus.

Each film in the series centres on an everyday scenario where financial autonomy enables a woman to act on her own preference: choosing a meal, deciding a travel route or selecting clothing that reflects her identity. The narratives frame these seemingly ordinary decisions as indicators of shifting social and economic participation.





Arthik Azadi aims to highlight how income earned or controlled by women can influence households and communities, underscoring financial freedom as a catalyst for broader agency.