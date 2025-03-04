Adani Group unveils new film in 'Hum Karke Dikhate Hain' series

In continuation of its “Hum Karke Dikhate Hain” stories, the Adani Group announces the launch of its latest film, “Journey of Dreams”, which highlights the power of Adani Ports. The film highlights Adani Ports' role in supporting businesses with connectivity and facilities, reflecting the theme of ‘Hum Karke Dikhate Hain’.

The film opens with a scene of a young man and his daughter watching a ship sail into the horizon, with the daughter curiously asking, “Jahaaz mein badi badi cheezein jaati hai na, papa?” (Ships carry big things, right?) The father responds, “Isme bade bade sapne bhi jaate hain”, (Ships also transport big dreams) introducing a deeper look at aspirations through shipping and logistics.

As the story unfolds, the film illustrates how, with the help of Adani Ports, the handcrafted Namda toys, a traditional wool-felting craft from the Kutch region of Gujarat, find international markets.

Ajay Kakar, head – corporate branding, Adani Group, said, "At Adani Ports, we are not just facilitating the movement of goods; we are creating pathways for dreams. Our commitment to providing world-class facilities and seamless connectivity ensures that both large and small businesses can flourish, driving economic growth and improve the lives of millions of Indians. This film beautifully illustrates how our ports act as beacons of hope, transforming dreams into reality and nurturing the aspirations of countless individuals and families across India.”

This film is created by Ogilvy India. Piyush Pandey, chief advisor for Ogilvy India, said, “Big companies and big projects are never big enough unless they care for the community at large. A second piece in the series of human transformation stories, the Ports campaign captures Adani’s spirit of doing business with a human touch and how it positively impacts the common man.”

The film will be shared and amplified across multiple platforms, including broadcast and digital media, to reach a broader audience.