Adani highlights wind energy impact in new campaign film

The Adani Group, an integrated infrastructure portfolio of companies, has announced a new chapter in its “Hum Karke Dikhaate Hain” campaign. This multi-platform campaign shifts from focusing on statistics to highlighting human-interest stories that demonstrate the impact of Adani's infrastructure projects on millions of Indians.

The inaugural film of the campaign, "Pehle Pankha Phir Bijli" (First Fan, Then Electricity), developed by Ogilvy India, tells the story of a young boy who, against all odds and facing ridicule, believes a fan can bring electricity to his village. His faith is rewarded when he witnesses a Adani wind turbine generator powering and illuminating his entire village with clean energy.

This film marks the beginning of a multi-part series with the hashtag #HKKDH that the Group will roll out in the coming months across broadcast, digital and social media platforms, with similar narratives.

Pranav Adani, director, Adani Enterprises, said, "This campaign truly embodies the essence of the Adani Group. While we are acknowledged for our size, speed and scale, what distinguishes this initiative is its power to touch hearts. It reflects our unwavering commitment to harnessing infrastructure as a catalyst for meaningful change. By emphasizing the human stories behind our businesses, we aim to create deep emotional connections and underscore our dedication to driving positive change in the lives of millions of Indians."

Piyush Pandey, chief advisor for Ogilvy India, said, "This is a touching film about an important benefit to the consumers. It is not a chest-thumping statement of technological expertise of Adani Renewables. It captures the human-first belief of Adani."