Adani Wilmar extends HCF’s creative mandate to Alife Handwash and Sanitizer

Adani Wilmar (AWL) has extended the creative mandate of their newly launched Alife Handwash and Sanitizer to HCF - Hetarsh Creative Force – an Ahmedabad based advertising agency that boasts of some of the leading national and international FMCG brands among its clients.
With Alife Handwash and Hand Sanitizer, AWL is expanding its personal care portfolio after Alife soap, whose creative mandate is also with HCF. Unlike most hand sanitizers in the market, including some of the biggest and oldest brands, Alife handwash and hand sanitizer have a distinct advantage in the form of glycerin which plays an important role in keeping the hands moisturized. This can be a potential game changer for the category.
Amit Parikh, founder & CCO, HCF, has been associated with Fortune for about two decades and since inception. He has worked closely with them since his Mudra and Triton days before starting HCF. “We look forward to this extension of our association with brand Alife as we are closely involved with the entire marketing and advertising strategy around the launch and subsequent branding. We are honoured to be a part of the journey that will see Alife grow into a pan India brand,” says an excited Amit.
“Team HCF has done a great job with Alife soap, so it makes sense to continue the relationship with the new products. These products will address the growing need for good quality personal hygiene products in the current scenario. We look forward to proactive creative support from team HCF as we negotiate the current phase of growth,” says Ajay Motwani, Head – Marketing, Adani Wilmar.