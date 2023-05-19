Adani Wilmar’s quirky new TVC campaign promotes Alife Soap’s ‘Khoobsurati ka Jadoo’

Adani Wilmar Limited (AWL), one of the largest food and FMCG companies in India, has launched a new TV commercial for Alife Soap. The TVC, titled 'Ab Chaleyga Khoobsurati Ka Jadoo’, conceptualized by HCF and directed by renowned film director and ad-filmmaker Rensil D'Silva, highlights the unique qualities and benefits of the soap, emphasizing the fact that it provides affordable beauty with the best quality ingredients.
The TV commercial which goes on air today revolves around people who are left stunned by the beauty of a girl who uses Alife Soap. The ad goes on to highlight the superior quality and value proposition of the product that has been generating significant interest among consumers. The TVC campaign will be extended across digital platforms like YouTube, Instagram and Facebook for maximum visibility. It will also run a BTL campaign across the Central, East and Northern Regions of India, targeting major festivals and ground activations for better brand visibility.
Commenting on the latest TVC launch campaign, Vineeth Viswambharan, Associate Vice President, Marketing & Sales, Adani Wilmar said, “Adani Wilmar operates the country’s single largest soap noodles manufacturing facility at its integrated state-of-the-art edible oil refining plant at Mundra, ensuring the best quality raw material for its foray into upstream value-added personal care products with its brand Alife. Alife soap has been rewarded by consumers for its high-quality and affordable price thereby making it more than 150 cr brand in a short span of time.”
“Initially launched in Central & Eastern India, the brand quickly developed a strong following because of its product quality, affordability and unique fragrances. AWL is now in the process of rolling out the Alife soap range pan-India backed with its strong advertising & marketing campaigns, showcasing its proposition of ‘Khoobsurati Ka Jadoo’.” he added.
Alife soap is available in bundle packs of 100gm and 58gm in variants that include Lime, Rose, Sandal, and Lily along with Glycerin soap. The launch of the new TV commercial for Alife Soap is yet another step forward for Adani Wilmar, as the company continues to expand its portfolio of high-quality consumer goods products.
"Very rarely does one get a script in the beauty category that ticks all the boxes. The Alife script for the latest campaign did that for me. It takes the conventions of the category and turns it in its head while still making as big if not a bigger impact. The idea that one is wide eyed when confronted with a girl whose beauty “comes Alife” through the soap struck a chord with me. And directing the film was a real pleasure." said Rensil D’Silva, director & film maker.