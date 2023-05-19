Adani Wilmar’s quirky new TVC campaign promotes Alife Soap’s ‘Khoobsurati ka Jadoo’

"Very rarely does one get a script in the beauty category that ticks all the boxes. The Alife script for the latest campaign did that for me. It takes the conventions of the category and turns it in its head while still making as big if not a bigger impact. The idea that one is wide eyed when confronted with a girl whose beauty “comes Alife” through the soap struck a chord with me. And directing the film was a real pleasure." said Rensil D’Silva, director & film maker.