Adani’s latest campaign highlights airport service interactions

Adani Group has released a new film, Aapke Safar Ke Humsafar, under its ongoing #HumKarkeDikhateHain communication platform. The film continues the series’ focus on human-led stories and shifts attention toward how airport services shape traveler experiences.

Set inside an Adani Airport, the narrative follows an elderly couple navigating their first international trip. The film depicts how airport staff assist them when they lose a handwritten note meant to guide them through the process. A staff member steps in to help them move through check-in, shopping and waiting areas, eventually accompanying them to the boarding gate. The story is framed as a look at how service touchpoints can influence a passenger’s journey.

Mr Ajay Kakar, head – corporate branding, Adani Group, said: “All our brand campaigns show how the Adani group’s Hum Karke Dikhate Hain spirit touches people and communities across the nation, through our wide spectrum of infrastructure businesses. Our airports open the world to Indians and open India to the world. Our latest film is a reflection of our aspiration to make the travel of everyone who walks through our airports, magical and memorable.”

Kainaz Karmakar & Harshad Rajadhyaksha, CCOs Ogilvy India, said: “The Adani HKKDH series shines a light on how the Adani Group is touching lives and creating lasting change across India. This airport story continues that journey, showcasing how Adani Airports are setting world-class benchmarks in travel and infrastructure, while keeping people and communities at heart. We are proud to partner this brand journey. And we also wish to remember with deep gratitude our dear Piyush, who guided this project with his characteristic warmth and clarity at every step as it took shape.”

The film also holds significance as one of the last pieces of work supervised by the late Piyush Pandey, whose contribution to the project is acknowledged in the communication.

Directed by Shoojit Sircar and conceptualised by Ogilvy India, the film builds on the previous stories within the #HumKarkeDikhateHain series, focusing on the people-oriented aspects of airport operations.