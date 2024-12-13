AdClub’s M.Ad Quiz to be held on December 14

The Advertising Club's event, M.Ad Quiz will be held on Saturday, December 14, 2024 at 6.30 pm at Four Seasons Hotel, The Great Room, Worli, Mumbai. The show features Derek O’Brien as the Quiz Master. Professionals from any industry, including media, advertising, marketing, and business school students, are welcome to participate. The M.Ad Quiz aims to encourage creative thinking and move beyond ready-made answers.

Advertisment

The program will feature gifts from brands for participants and the audience. The winners will stand to win gifts like Ampere Electric Scooter, IFB Executive Plus MXC 1014 SSL Front Load Washing Machine, IFB 30BRC2 Rotisserie Convection Microwave, Britannia, Bombay Shaving Company, Faber-Castell, Fiama (ITC), Godrej Consumer Products, Linen Club (Aditya Birla), Mondelez (Cadbury), Nestle and Nivea.

The co-powered sponsors are Radio City and Zing, with Mainland China as the associate sponsor.

Rana Barua, president, The Advertising Club said, “The M.Ad Quiz is a testament to The Ad Club's unwavering commitment to nurturing young professionals and creating platforms that inspire creativity and curiosity. With the legendary Derek O’Brien at the helm, this coveted quiz celebrates the brilliance of young minds and fosters connections that transcend industries. In an era that's so dynamic, the M.Ad Quiz champions the essence of human ingenuity, ensuring every participant leaves enriched, energised, informed and inspired.”

Each team will have two members and can bring up to five cheerleaders at no cost. The final six teams will compete on stage, and organizations can send multiple teams.

The entry fee for a team is Rs 2,360 (Rs 2,000 plus 18% GST), which includes two team members and up to five cheerleaders. Donor passes are priced at Rs 650 for gold members, Rs 850 for silver members, and Rs 500 for Ad Club senior citizen members.