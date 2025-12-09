AdCounty Media launches OpsisAds, a mobile-first advertising platform

AdCounty Media has introduced OpsisAds, a mobile-focused advertising platform designed to help brands acquire users, optimise revenue and scale globally. The platform is built on people-based digital marketing and combines AI-driven optimisation, real-time analytics and audience insights.

Developed using AdCounty Media’s proprietary technology, OpsisAds aims to serve the needs of the mobile growth ecosystem by enabling cost-efficient scale, improved conversion and higher returns on ad spend.

Key features of the platform include mobile-first performance, AI/ML-based automation, global reach with access to more than 100 billion daily impressions, advanced audience intelligence, and a unified real-time reporting dashboard for iOS, Android and web. The platform also includes multi-layered fraud detection systems and offers full transparency on campaign delivery, partner performance and budget utilisation.

OpsisAds will be available to advertisers across India, the US, Europe, Southeast Asia and other global markets.