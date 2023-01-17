Adfluence Hub launches new campaign tracker tool for marketers

The USP of this new tool is to track, archive, and optimize influencer marketing campaigns effortlessly.
Adfluence Hub, a tech-enabled influencer marketing platform, announced the launch of its new campaign tracker tool.
The new tool by Adfluence will help marketers consolidate all their influencer campaign reports under one roof across Instagram and YouTube. With the new campaign tracker, you can compare your past campaigns, content strategies and perform cross-platform and cross-agency analysis. The real time reporting tracker helps to take decisions on fly and optimise the campaigns.
Amev Burman, chief executive officer, Adfluence Hub, said, “We are very excited to launch our Campaign Tracker, this will help marketers own their campaign data and make more informed decisions."
The USP of Adfluence Campaign Tracker is that it helps the marketers to track, archive, and optimize the influencer marketing campaigns effortlessly and for free, and it provides freedom to onboard multiple agencies to analyze the best fit for the brand .
He mentioned that, “We have already seen a great response to the tool and have analyzed over 100,000+ posts till date in the beta stage.”
The CEO of Adfluence Hub added that, with the combination of technology and financial solutions, they have also launched Instant Payment.
Typically, brands and agencies have business approvals to follow, and influencers generally don't have a large team to follow up and track payments. Considering all the challenges, with this new tool they can figure out a way to provide instant payment to influencers and a credit line facility for brands and agencies.
Earlier last year, Adfluence Hub officially launched its Campaign Manager Tool, which enables marketers to manage end-to-end campaigns from a single dashboard.
The team at Adfluence Hub stated, "This platform, built with input from brands and agencies, aims to solve the challenges in the influencer marketing industry."