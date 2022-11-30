Adgcraft becomes PR partner for Sadar24

Abhinay Kumar Singh, founder and managing director, Adgcraft, said, “It has been a pleasure to win Sadar24’s mandate. Vision of Sadar24 is to bring online the iconic Sadar Bazar of old Delhi. This is a commendable step to connect vendors and customers on a single platform and we believe in Sadar24’s missions and goals.We are happy to be a communication partner with such a great initiative. We are here to craft their communications through that journey. We are looking forward to this association.”