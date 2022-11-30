Adgcraft becomes PR partner for Sadar24

Adgcraft will be in charge of planning, implementing and managing strategic & creative solutions for Sadar24.
Adgcraft, a new age communication agency has been awarded the communications mandate for Sadar24. Sadar24 is a Delhi based e-commerce platform founded in 2020 with the goal of digitizing the renowned Sadar Bazar of Old Delhi. They work to provide a single platform for SME, MSME, small vendors, traders and unorganized markets involved in online manufacturing, trading and services.
Adgcraft will be in charge of planning, implementing and managing strategic & creative solutions for Sadar24. Among other things the agency will work to expand the market reach, facilitate market engagement via print & digital media, manage external communication and establish media relations.
Commenting on the association Nitin Goel, co-founder, Sadar24 said “We welcome onboard Adgcraft to help us drive the right communication strategies with their expertise, insightful industry knowledge, and strong media connections. We required more vendors & customers to connect on our platform and to enhance our brand’s reach, and we, at Sadar24 believe that partnering with Adgcraft will help us to achieve our goal. We are looking forward for the best result.”
Abhinay Kumar Singh, founder and managing director, Adgcraft, said, “It has been a pleasure to win Sadar24’s mandate. Vision of Sadar24 is to bring online the iconic Sadar Bazar of old Delhi. This is a commendable step to connect vendors and customers on a single platform and we believe in Sadar24’s missions and goals.We are happy to be a communication partner with such a great initiative. We are here to craft their communications through that journey. We are looking forward to this association.”