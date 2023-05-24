AdGlobal 360 (AGL) adds Bajaj Consumer Care to eBux Portfolio

Established in 2009, AdGlobal360 is headquartered in Gurugram and presently has eight branches across the globe, with a diverse strength of 1000+ employees. AdGlobal360 joined the Hakuhodo International Family in 2020. The company has been seamlessly driving digital transformations for its client partners by integrating its creative solutions with a foundation of technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, metaverse, and more.