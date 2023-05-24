AdGlobal 360 (AGL) adds Bajaj Consumer Care to eBux Portfolio

Bajaj Consumer Care onboards AGL to enhance its discoverability on the Flipkart marketplace.
eBuX is AGL’s sophisticated eRetail Analytics solution that helps brands monitor their online presence, optimize content, manage marketplaces, and drive sales with the power of data-driven analytics and agile managed services.
"We are happy to partner with Bajaj Consumer Care and provide them with our state-of-the-art eCommerce solution,” said Shweta Sharma, Partner at AdGlobal360 and chief business officer at E-Bux.
“At AdGlobal360, we are committed to providing innovative technology-enabled marketing and digital transformation solutions. Our team's expertise in e-retail analytics combined with big-data based BI (Business Intelligence) applications enables us to provide actionable insights and drive growth on the digital shelf,” she added.
Established in 2009, AdGlobal360 is headquartered in Gurugram and presently has eight branches across the globe, with a diverse strength of 1000+ employees. AdGlobal360 joined the Hakuhodo International Family in 2020. The company has been seamlessly driving digital transformations for its client partners by integrating its creative solutions with a foundation of technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, metaverse, and more.