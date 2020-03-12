AdGlobal360, a MarTech company now a part of Hakuhodo

Founded in 2009, AdGlobal360 is headquartered in Gurgaon, India with a current employee strength of 460 plus. The company offers end to end digital solutions to a plethora of brands across industries. Confirming the deal, Rakesh Yadav, CEO of AdGlobal360 said, “We are a digital marketing agency, which is rooted in a very solid technological foundation. We believe client-agency partnership of the future will not just be a story of integrating communication and customer touch-points, but also in seamlessly integrating marketing with the client’s technology infrastructure. This is what is going to make insights more meaningful and actionable. This is a common vision we share with Hakuhodo.”