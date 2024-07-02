Adglobal360 bags digital marketing mandate for HTech

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
AGL will oversee the paid media advertising campaigns across digital platforms, including media buying, brand sponsorships, display and social media advertising.
AdGlobal360 (AGL), a MarTech company and a member of Hakuhodo International, has won the digital mandate for HTech. The brand's innovative, customer-first approach for the Indian market necessitates a comprehensive strategy to distinguish itself in this competitive landscape. AGL will oversee the paid media advertising campaigns across digital platforms, including media buying, brand sponsorships, display and social media advertising for all product launches of HONOR to amplify HTech's business impact in India.
HTech, seeking a transformative digital partner, has selected AGL after a rigorous evaluation based on the company’s proven track record of driving business growth through advanced analytics, innovative marketing, and data-driven full-funnel strategies.
With its refreshed image and ambitious plans for India, HTech plans to launch new HONOR products with innovative offers across its range, including smartphones, hearables and wearables. These offerings demand a compelling push and visibility that resonates with its customers. As the brand prepares for upcoming product launches and manufacturing initiatives in India, it aims to expand its footprint through a robust presence on digital platforms.
Sharda Mandal, chief marketing officer at HTech, said, “We are confident that AGL's principles and offerings align seamlessly with our business goals. We expect this partnership to drive substantial growth in expanding HTech’s digital footprint for Honor portfolio. We aim to elevate our consumer base and market presence by leveraging AGL's expertise in MarTech-powered digital capabilities.”
Rakesh Yadav, founder and CEO at AdGlobal360, remarked, "We are excited about our partnership with HTech and look forward to shaping its digital trajectory. HTech's innovative approach aligns with our commitment to driving tangible business outcomes. Together, we see a powerful partnership fueled by data-driven innovation, acting as a springboard for HTech's ambitious growth goals.”