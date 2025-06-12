Adidas and Manchester United unveil home kit for the 2025/26 season

adidas unveils the Manchester United Home kit for the 2025/26 season– designed to reflect the club’s core identity and its history.

The latest home kit design is based on Old Trafford and its nickname, ‘The Theatre of Dreams’. It reflects the stadium on non-match days with an abstract red sleeve graphic showing the pitch, stands, and tunnel.

Completing the look is a black and white V-neck collar and sleeve cuffs, the three-stripes running down the shoulders in black, and the adidas logo and sponsor logos in a contrasting white colour.

Juergen Rank, senior design director at adidas, said, “The colour red is fundamental to the club's DNA. There have been many different expressions of it over the years and for this season we wanted to do something a little different, using the sleeves as a canvas. The abstract graphic stays true to the club’s DNA while providing an innovative look at feel to an otherwise classy and classic jersey.”

The lightweight jerseys are designed for performance and confidence under pressure, using adidas technology developed with player input.

The on-field jersey uses adidas performance technology and materials for maximum airflow to keep players cool. The fan version has AEROREADY technology to wick sweat and keep the body dry.

The home kit is available for Rs. 5,999 starting today at Manchester club stores, select adidas retail stores, and online at the official adidas website.