Believe: Adidas' mantra for the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy

Featuring India’s most iconic cricket athletes, Adidas' new campaign aims to motivate everyone to be a positive influence, as new global research uncovers that 4 in 5 athletes experience unhelpful sideline behaviours, which can lead to them dropping out of sport.

Advertisment

The new campaign is rooted in the universal truth that everyone needs someone to help make, and aims to illustrate the importance of the relationships between athletes and positive influences from the sidelines.

Launching ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, the film features prominent Indian team players including Hardik Pandya, Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Kuldeep Yadav, and Virat Kohli. Set against the soundtrack of “I’m Sticking With You”, reimagined by producer and musician, James Blake, the film embodies the lyrical sentiment of The Velvet Underground’s classic track, focusing on how relationships between people on the sidelines help some of the world’s greatest athletes overcome pressure.

The global study that underpins the campaign also uncovers the ‘Sideline Effect’, the positive and negative impact of behaviours on the sidelines. As part of this, Adidas created its ‘Sideline Essentials’, which reveal what athletes need from coaches, parents, supporters and teammates to help make them believe You Got This.

Neelendra Singh, GM of Adidas India, said: “At Adidas, we have always been committed to standing by our athletes, both on and off the field. Recognizing that pressure is an inherent part of sports, our ‘You Got This’ campaign aims to help motivate everyone to be a positive influence on every pitch, track and court. Through this campaign, we aim to demonstrate the transformative power of someone’s positive gesture in turning self-doubt into self-belief to help athletes believe 'You Got This'.”

The campaign film will be launched across a diverse range of media platforms to reach consumers across the globe and amplified through retail store activations.