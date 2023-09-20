Adidas launches '3 Ka Dream' campaign for ODI World Cup with Raftaar and Indian Cricket Stars

The campaign's anthem will also be available on major audio platforms such as Spotify, Jio Saavn, and more.
Adidas kicks off the "3 Ka Dream" campaign, an ode to Team India's resilience and determination in pursuit of their third ODI World Cup victory. This campaign unites over a billion Indian cricket fans in their shared dream of seeing their team clinch the coveted title once more.
Featuring a star-studded lineup of cricketers including Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya, Shubman Gill, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, and Kuldeep Yadav, the campaign also showcases a captivating original track performed by renowned Indian rapper Raftaar. Raftaar's powerful lyrics, crafted by Creativeland Asia, capture the emotions and aspirations of cricket enthusiasts across the nation.
"3 Ka Dream" serves as a rallying cry, igniting a collective belief that achieving the dream is possible. It encapsulates the unwavering hope of fans as they fervently support their team's quest for the 3rd ODI World Cup victory. This campaign embodies adidas' philosophy that with passion, "Impossible Is Nothing."
Speaking on the campaign launch, Sunil Gupta, senior director, brand adidas, India said “Cricket holds a special place in the heart of every Indian. With the World Cup being held in India, the stakes are higher than ever and so is the desire to watch the team succeed. 3 Ka Dream channels the raw energy into an anthem that aims to unify India in its relentless dream for a third world cup victory.”
3 Ka Dream is a campaign by Creativeland Asia that encourages unity and bold dreaming. adidas is using various media platforms to make sure the campaign is resonating with as many people as possible, including digital, print, radio, and on-ground retail activations. The campaign's anthem will also be available on major audio platforms such as Spotify, Jio Saavn, and more.