Adidas' new ad unites Messi and Bad Bunny to honour fandom & heritage

Global sports brand Adidas has united two icons of Latin American culture: Argentine footballer Lionel Messi and Puerto Rican music sensation Bad Bunny, also known as Benito Antonio Martinez Ocasio, in a new campaign that pays tribute to the admiration of their fans.

The collaboration marks a special edition release of Adidas' iconic footwear: the Gazelle, a favourite of Bunny, and the F50 cleat, which has been Messi’s preferred choice on the field throughout his career.

The video campaign effectively captures the impact and global reach of these prominent figures. At its core is a touching letter pieced together from fans’ posts and messages on social media, illustrating the emotional bond that Messi and Bunny share with millions around the globe.

The letter, recited in the short film, conveys deep appreciation from fans, stating, “This country wouldn’t be the same if you were born anywhere else. You’ve filled hundreds of stadiums to raise our flag to the highest level. Thank you for showing us that it is when criticism rains down that you must become stronger.”

The collaboration between Messi and Bunny exemplifies a fusion of sports and music, while also honouring their cultural heritage and Latin American pride.

Messi, recognised globally for his unmatched achievements in football, and Bunny, a trailblazer in music and culture, both exemplify the unwavering determination, strength, and resilience they are renowned for in this campaign.

By reading these personal letters, the two icons acknowledge the influence of their fans in shaping their journeys and underscore the importance of representation and pride within Latino communities.

This campaign has resonated with a diverse global audience, particularly young Latinos who identify themselves with both figures. By emphasising the cultural weight they each carry, Adidas has effectively tapped into the collective experience of fandom, passion, and pride that transcends borders and generations.

The Adidas x Messi x Bad Bunny collaboration revives a legacy of iconic campaigns that associate the brand with extraordinary personalities. For Messi, this campaign continues a longstanding partnership with Adidas that commenced during his formative years in football.

The F50 cleat, the premier shoe featured in this campaign, was a preferred choice for Messi as he established his position among the sport's elite athletes. Likewise, the Adidas Gazelle, preferred by Bunny, embodies a retro aesthetic valued by sneaker aficionados and enhances the streetwear appeal of this campaign, effectively blending the realms of sports and music.

The F50 cleat and Gazelle

Historically, Adidas and Nike have been very active in the advertising space with impressive campaigns featuring sports icons, and fans have consistently yearned for the level of passion and prestige that these collaborations can deliver.

In recent years, such campaigns have become infrequent, rendering this Adidas release featuring Messi and Bunny even more special for fans seeking a blend of style, emotion, and storytelling.

This campaign by Adidas effectively connects the realms of sports and music, reviving a time when global icons meet on a shared platform to celebrate their roots, their fans, and the journey that has made them who they are today.