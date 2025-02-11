adidas onboards Rishabh Pant as brand ambassador

adidas today announced a multiyear partnership with Indian cricket team star, Rishabh Pant. With this announcement, Pant joins adidas’ elite athlete roster which includes- Jude Bellingham, Noa Lyles, Kuldeep Yadav, Nikhat Zareen, Sumit Antil, Manika Batra and more.

Advertisment

Known for his resilience and never give up attitude, Rishabh Pant is one of Indian cricket’s leading names, loved by fans across generations. Pant resonates commitment and self-belief, which reflects in his game on the pitch, inspiring others around him.

adidas has a rich history of iconic partnerships with cricket legends from India, including Sachin Tendulkar and, more recently, Rohit Sharma, who has been a long-time partner with the brand. Now, Rishabh Pant is ready to carry the legacy forward as adidas names him its newest partner.

Having been an adidas athlete from 2016 to 2019, Pant now makes a return to the 3 stripes as the brand looks to further strengthen its presence in the world of cricket.



Expressing his thoughts, Rishabh Pant, shared, “I am excited to be partnering with adidas, a brand I truly admire. I believe we have a shared vision of inspiring athletes and people at large, to trust themselves and never give up while marching towards the goal. I’m looking forward to this journey with adidas, empowering the next generation of athletes and making a meaningful impact in the world of sports.”

Speaking about the collaboration, Neelendra Singh, general manager, adidas India, said, “At adidas, we have always stood by athletes through every step of their journey—supporting them in their moments of triumph and resilience alike. Rishabh’s fearless spirit, determination, and unwavering commitment to the game make him a true embodiment of what adidas stands for. We are excited to welcome him back to the adidas family and support his continued success.”