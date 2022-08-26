adidas Originals’ launches brand campaign with Ranveer Singh

The campaign, fronted by the versatile cultural youth icon and the ultimate Original, Ranveer Singh is set against a backdrop of dynamic visual language and an impactful voiceover. The film opens with a ruminative line “If you want to know where we're headed, you need to know where we came from”, that sets the tone for a powerful, aspirational narrative that is inspired by the brand’s rich heritage and paves the path for the future. The campaign highlights the legacy of the four iconic sneakers that have created an indelible mark on street culture. From sports to hip-hop, from the 60s to present day, these silhouettes have traversed various cultural moments, and have now become lifestyle staples that are nowhere close to done making history.