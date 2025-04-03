adidas Originals’ SS25 campaign celebrates individuality

adidas Originals has launched "The Original" campaign for Spring/Summer 2025, focusing on individuality and cultural pioneers. Following the previous campaign, "We gave the world an Original. You gave us a thousand back," this new phase aims to inspire the next generation to create their own stories.

adidas Originals' new campaign features a film directed by Thibaut Grivet, focusing on individuality and cultural impact. The film highlights three iconic adidas silhouettes: the Superstar II, Handball Spezial, and Samba OG.

Known for their distinct designs, these shoes have influenced fashion, music, and sports over the years.

The campaign promotes self-expression and highlights the lasting impact of Originals in contemporary style. The featured sneakers are available starting at Rs. 9,999 on adidas’s official website, in adidas stores, and at select retailers.