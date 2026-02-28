adidas Originals unveils new global chapter for Superstar

adidas Originals has unveiled the latest global chapter of its Superstar franchise, marking the return of the iconic sneaker with a new Spring 2026 campaign. The campaign is led by Samuel L. Jackson, who anchors the narrative as he encounters a group of contemporary cultural figures associated with the Superstar legacy.

Narrated by Jackson, the film features a mix of personalities from music, fashion and sport, including JENNIE, Kendall Jenner, Lamine Yamal, Baby Keem, James Harden, Tyshawn Jones and Olivia Dean. Together, they represent different generations and creative disciplines that continue to shape the sneaker’s place in popular culture.

Set within a stylised, time-agnostic environment, the campaign positions the Superstar as a constant across eras, worn by individuals who influence culture on their own terms. The film is directed by Thibaut Grevet and uses a cinematic setting to connect the sneaker’s heritage with its present-day relevance.

Alongside the campaign, adidas Originals has also refreshed the Superstar apparel range for Spring 2026, introducing subtle updates in fit, texture and colour while retaining the classic black-and-white palette with red accents. The collection spans men’s and women’s styles, blending sport-inspired silhouettes with contemporary streetwear cues.

The Superstar Spring 2026 campaign will roll out globally with supporting content, brand activations and on-ground experiences over the season.