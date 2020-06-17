Adidas releases 3 ads as sports tournaments return from COVID-induced exile

Adidas has Messi, All Blacks, and Schauffele share their thoughts before they return to the field once again.
Adidas has released three ads as part of its 'Ready for Sport' campaign right around the time when sports leagues and competitions make a return after a brief COVID-induced exile.
The first ad features Argentine professional footballer Lionel Messi. Called 'The Gift', we see Messi talk about how staying away from the stadium has made him more eager to return and play football, which for him is a 'gift'. He mentions his fans, who inspire him, and how football's greatest gift lies in creating joy for others.
Adidas' second ad called 'Regeneration' takes us to the All Blacks (New Zealand's national rugby team). Its captain Sam Cane opens up about the similarities between the lockdown and his downtime during injury, the pressure of upholding the All Blacks legacy and the competitiveness of the sport, especially during practice.
The third ad is about pro golfer Xander Schauffele and his rush to return to the grass. When the greens closed, he practised and stayed fit, and is now raring go once again. "It may feel like a new beginning, but to me, it's just an opportunity to really, prove myself again from where I left off," says the ace golfer.
The 'Ready for Sport' campaign was launched in April 2020 as a message of hope and optimism, while the world was locked in due to the virus. With NYC rapper Princess Nokia voicing these thoughts, the core messaging was 'We will be ready'.