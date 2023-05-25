Aditya Birla Capital appoints Dentsu Creative India as Lead Brand Communications Agency

Darshana Shah, Head of Marketing and Customer Experience, Aditya Birla Capital said, “DENTSU CREATIVE India has been a longstanding partner of ABC, and I am pleased to have them as the brand's retainer agency across our numerous lines of business. This year, we have accomplished some truly exciting projects, with a sharp focus on our health insurance, life insurance, and mutual fund businesses. Collaborating with DENTSU CREATIVE has been an absolute delight, as their dynamic and enthusiastic team shares our vision of propelling the brand forward in the new digital-first consumer era. Together, we aim to leverage the trust associated with our parent brand, Aditya Birla Group, and bring the brand ABC to the masses in India. Our goal is to simplify their financial needs and become trusted a partner throughout their life stages. I am looking forward to the remarkable outcomes that this partnership will yield."