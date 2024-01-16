Aditya Birla Finance teams up with KL Rahul for ‘Ab Kahani Badlegi’ campaign

The campaign showcases loan solutions from Aditya Birla Finance that enable individuals to realise their dreams.
Aditya Birla Finance has announced its collaboration with cricket maestro KL Rahul to promote the brand’s philosophy of empowering individuals and enriching their lives through an all-new integrated campaign- Ab Kahani Badlegi.
The ad campaign features KL Rahul recounting his milestones in life and drawing parallels with the journeys of successful individuals. He highlights the pivotal role played by various loan solutions offered by ABFL that support individuals by helping them fulfil their aspirations.
The campaign opens with a glimpse of KL Rahul's small-town origins, featuring a game of cricket being played in a narrow lane where he, as a young boy, takes the first step towards his extraordinary journey. The narrative unfolds further by reflecting Rahul’s evolution as he seamlessly transitions through various life stages, illustrating the evolution of his journey and simultaneously weaving in narrating the achievements of individuals made possible through the diverse financial solutions ABFL offers.
His dynamic and versatile approach on the field, much like ABFL's commitment to providing diverse loan-related propositions, resonates with the company's support for MSMEs and SMEs, as well as its dedication to nurturing entrepreneurs. Rahul’s emphatic and selfless leadership style resonates with ABFL’s endeavour to contribute to the country's economic growth, thereby underlining the theme, Ab Kahani Badlegi.
Rakesh Singh, MD & CEO, Aditya Birla Finance, said, “We are thrilled to collaborate with KL Rahul. His journey and achievements reflect our commitment to empowering individuals to achieve their aspirations, and we believe that his association with ABFL will elevate our marketing efforts to new heights.”
Darshana Shah, head of marketing and customer experience, Aditya Birla Capital, commented, “We want all individuals to draw inspiration from our campaign and transform their life stories with ABFL as their trusted partner who will support them in overcoming financial challenges on their way to success. ”
Speaking on the association, KL Rahul said, "Aligned with Aditya Birla Finance's mission, my goal is to empower individuals to lead and control their financial destinies. This transcends beyond a mere partnership; it holds a deeper significance for me.”