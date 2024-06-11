Aditya Birla Group adds a nostalgic twist to the environmental awareness #JoJodeWohiSamajhdaar campaign

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
It marks the completion of a three-part campaign by the conglomerate, conceptualised and executed by Brandmovers Interactive India.
Global conglomerate, Aditya Birla Group launched their latest World Environment Day Film, 'JoJodeWohiSamajhdaar', that makes use of nostalgic animation to deliver the message of reuse, reduce, recycle, and restore.
The film also marks the completion of the three-part, sustainability-focused campaign unveiled last year by the 165-year-old Indian conglomerate.
Conceptualised and executed by Brandmovers Interactive India, the film draws parallels between the environment and beloved household possessions. The film tells the story of how we repair, repurpose, and revive things that we never want to let go of, but at the same time turn a blind eye towards matters concerning the environment. The nostalgia associated with these possessions is brought to life by an equally nostalgic animation by Susruta and Saswata Mukherjee and a voiceover by actor Vijay Raaz.
The film weaves the narrative into a poem that says how the formula of reuse, reduce, recycle, and restore is what will lead us to a greener tomorrow. And the one who embraces that is 'samajhdaar'.
Describing the film, Suvajyoti Ghosh, CCO, of Brandmovers Interactive India, said, “To deliver such a serious environmental message in a wholesome and endearing way is a tough task. But the animation and the poem recited by Vijay Raaz really made it look easy and, needless to say, stole the show in a big way.”