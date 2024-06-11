Aditya Birla Group adds a nostalgic twist to the environmental awareness #JoJodeWohiSamajhdaar campaign

Conceptualised and executed by Brandmovers Interactive India, the film draws parallels between the environment and beloved household possessions. The film tells the story of how we repair, repurpose, and revive things that we never want to let go of, but at the same time turn a blind eye towards matters concerning the environment. The nostalgia associated with these possessions is brought to life by an equally nostalgic animation by Susruta and Saswata Mukherjee and a voiceover by actor Vijay Raaz.