Aditya Birla Group honours Mahatma Gandhi with 'Instruments of Change' tribute

On the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, Aditya Birla Group today released its campaign, Instruments of Change, as a tribute to Mahatma Gandhi. Five unique instruments made using materials produced by the Group’s various businesses were used to reprise an instrumental version of Vaishnav Janto, Mahatma Gandhi’s favourite bhajan.

Advertisment

The digital video, begins with a question, “What Makes One a Mahatma?” and paints the pivotal moments of Gandhi’s illustrious journey. The campaign aims to remind people that we can all be Instruments of Change through our thoughts and actions. It uses spoken word poetry as the medium of expression.

The campaign aims to promote Eternal Gandhi Museums, an initiative by the Aditya Birla Group, commonly referred to as Gandhi Peace Centres worldwide.

The museums, present across New Delhi, Bhubaneshwar, New Jersey, and Birmingham, intertwine the life of the Mahatma through rhythmic and evocative cadences. Adorned with an array of photographs, paintings, film footage, video clips, and various other media, these museums provide visitors with a remarkable and immersive experience that imparts a profound sense of India’s freedom struggle.

On the initiative, Rajashree Birla, chairperson, Aditya Birla Centre for Community Initiatives and Rural Development, said, “Through my great grandfather-in-law, Shri Ghanshyam Dasji Birla, and through him, the Birla family shared a symbiotic bond with the Mahatma. The Mahatma’s values of trusteeship, truth, non-violence, and justice deeply influenced our family’s patriarch. And these values permeated generation after generation in the Birla family. We look upon it as a legacy. These uniquely innovative Digital Exhibitions and Peace Centres are our way of paying homage to the Father of the Nation and spreading his message. The entire walk through the Museum and the Gandhi Peace Centres serves as a stimulus, a resurgence into Gandhism. It is undeniably a unique experience, a guiding light for this and for generations to come.”