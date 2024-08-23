Aditya Birla Group weaves a golden love story with Indriya's 'Kaarigari Stories'

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The film highlights Indriya's new collection, showcasing the beauty of Indian craftsmanship.
Indriya, part of the Aditya Birla Group, highlights craftsmanship and a passion for fine jewelry in its new film. Each piece at Indriya reflects traditional Indian Kaarigari in a modern style. The collection includes reimagined classics like polki and kundan, utilizing local crafting methods to showcase India’s jewelry heritage. The aim is to reinterpret ancient techniques and create designs that engage all five senses.
Indriya offers a variety of designs for all occasions, from everyday wear to specific occasions, and exquisite bridal jewellery, with over 16,000 designs in gold, polki and diamond.
The film showcases creations like the Swarna Varya necklace, which combines gold with "wire kundan" and "chapai" scrollwork. The Lumiere necklace features vibrant gemstones and a modern take on the traditional "hansuli" design. The Gul Posh necklace uses a 2500-year-old jewelry-making technique combined with diamond innovations.
Shantiswarup Panda, head of marketing, Indriya says, “We, at Indriya, have redefined craftsmanship through a storytelling format that is never done before. A story that starts with the deep love that our customers have for jewellery and goes on to bring to the fore our artisan’s love for the jewellery and passion behind the creation. This story is a tribute to the rich tradition of Indian Kaarigari, celebrating both our artisans' artistry and our customers' love for fine jewellery.”
For more such exquisite designs by Indriya, visit the stores now open in New Delhi, Indore, Jaipur.