Aditya Birla Group weaves a golden love story with Indriya's 'Kaarigari Stories'

Shantiswarup Panda, head of marketing, Indriya says, “We, at Indriya, have redefined craftsmanship through a storytelling format that is never done before. A story that starts with the deep love that our customers have for jewellery and goes on to bring to the fore our artisan’s love for the jewellery and passion behind the creation. This story is a tribute to the rich tradition of Indian Kaarigari, celebrating both our artisans' artistry and our customers' love for fine jewellery.”