Aditya Birla Group's new positioning is 'A Force for Good'

Commenting on the new positioning, Kumar Mangalam Birla, chairman, Aditya Birla Group said, “As we now step in to our next phase of growth accelerating our impact on multiple dimensions, it was time to again refresh this brand positioning statement, reinforcing the need to be grounded in our purpose, which is: 'To enrich lives by building dynamic and responsible businesses and institutions that inspire trust. And thus, we have crafted our tagline with a relatable positioning, uniquely authentic to us- Aditya Birla Group. A Force for Good. This positioning encourages us to widen the aperture and think even more expansively about the impact we can create. It energises us to use our scale, resources, and leadership to amplify and create disproportionately better outcomes for all our stakeholders—employees, consumers, partners, investors, and the society at large.”