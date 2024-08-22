Aditya Birla Group's new positioning is 'A Force for Good'

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Aditya Birla Group announced this change during this season of 'Kaun Banega Crorepati'.
From ‘Taking India to the World’ to being ‘Big in your Life’, Aditya Birla Group has played an important role in the lives of millions globally. They are now elevating the ethos with a new positioning: Aditya Birla Group: A Force for Good.
The new brand positioning is deeply rooted in the Group's purpose and showcases the longitudinal impact of the Group across diverse businesses. It also signals the Group’s long-term strategic intent to use its scale, resources, and leadership to amplify and create disproportionately better outcomes for all stakeholders - including employees, consumers, partners, investors, and society at large.
Commenting on the new positioning, Kumar Mangalam Birla, chairman, Aditya Birla Group said, “As we now step in to our next phase of growth accelerating our impact on multiple dimensions, it was time to again refresh this brand positioning statement, reinforcing the need to be grounded in our purpose, which is: 'To enrich lives by building dynamic and responsible businesses and institutions that inspire trust. And thus, we have crafted our tagline with a relatable positioning, uniquely authentic to us- Aditya Birla Group. A Force for Good. This positioning encourages us to widen the aperture and think even more expansively about the impact we can create. It energises us to use our scale, resources, and leadership to amplify and create disproportionately better outcomes for all our stakeholders—employees, consumers, partners, investors, and the society at large.”
Birla also added, “To explore the creative exploration of this statement we worked with the best minds globally and this campaign is the outcome of that collaboration. The campaign takes a layered storytelling approach, weaving together the diverse facets of our businesses into a cohesive narrative. The manifesto of the film is particularly powerful, reflecting our journey from the early days of independence to our current status as a global leader and our vision for the future.”
Aditya Birla Group announced this change during this season of Kaun Banega Crorepati. Announcing the new positioning, the group announced a never before initiative during KBC. The group will provide education to 1 child/question asked on KBC this entire season. This is irrespective of the answer being right or wrong, the group will educate 1 child/question asked in this entire season.
The Aditya Birla Group's journey of brand evolution mirrors its growth from a homegrown Indian business to a global conglomerate. In its early years, the Group's various businesses operated under individual brand identities, each building its own reputation for quality and trust in its respective sector.
As the new millennium dawned, the Group embarked on significant international expansion. This growth prompted the first unified positioning line, "Taking India to the World." This strategic move introduced the newly formed Aditya Birla Group as a cohesive entity on the global stage, proudly showcasing Indian business prowess to an international audience.
The next significant phase of brand evolution came in 2016 with the launch of the Big in Your Life campaign. This positioning reflected the Group's expansion into B2C sectors alongside its strong B2B presence. Through a series of innovative advertisements, the campaign highlighted how the Aditya Birla Group's diverse products and services touched multiple aspects of consumers' lives, from the clothes they wore to the homes they lived in.
Now, with A Force for Good, the Group is writing its next chapter. This latest positioning represents a strategic evolution, aligning with changing stakeholder expectations and reinforcing the Group's commitment to responsible corporate citizenship. Each of these campaigns has reflected not just a marketing strategy, but the Group's evolving role in business and society. From a collection of individual companies to a global conglomerate, and now to a force for positive change, the Aditya Birla Group's brand journey tells a story of continuous growth, adaptation, and commitment to making a meaningful impact.