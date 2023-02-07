Aditya Birla Health Insurance launches a campaign encouraging individuals to adopt a healthy and active lifestyle

Conceptualized by Dentsu Creative, the campaign highlights the perks of taking 10,000 steps every day.
Aditya Birla Health Insurance (ABHI), in association with DENTSU CREATIVE India, has launched its latest campaign. The campaign highlights the perks of taking 10,000 steps every day and encourages individuals to adopt a healthy and active lifestyle.
The film showcases real-life individuals who have embraced the habit of walking 10,000 steps daily, highlighting the transformative impact it has had on their lives, both physically and mentally. Through inspiring and relatable stories, the campaign encourages and motivates individuals to lead an active and healthy lifestyle. The film is on air on television and is supported by a series of shorter static and video content on digital platforms, featuring even more inspiring stories of transformation and positive change.
Speaking on the campaign, Darshana Shah, head-marketing & CX, Aditya Birla Capital said, “As brand Aditya Birla Capital, we have always believed in simplifying money needs and focused on real people and real stories. So, when we were planning our ABHI brand campaign, we wanted our positioning of focusing on ‘Health First’ in Health Insurance to come to life through our own customers’ stories of how they have achieved the best version of themselves by walking 10000 steps daily. We also want to showcase how ABHI is empowering their customers to do so through their entire health and wellness ecosystem at their fingertips through the Active Health Mobile App. Today we have 1600+ customers who earn up to 100% of HealthReturns™ and this film is to create awareness and nudge more to join and start their Health Journey.”
Talking about the inspiration behind the campaign, Aalap Desai, CCO, Creative Experience, West, DENTSU CREATIVE India added, “We were awed by the product itself and then to hear real stories of ABHI consumers who have had a transformation by walking 10,000 steps daily was truly amazing. We instantly knew that the campaign needs to showcase real people and their stories. We hit upon a very simple idea of when you keep moving forward, you leave something behind and what worked best in this film is the simplicity of storytelling. Sudip da, the director of the film sprinkled his magic dust adding delightful dimensions and textures to the story, the characters, and their performances. This has been a great start of the year for DENTSU CREATIVE India and will motivate us to do even better in the coming time.”
