Aditya Birla Health Insurance launches a campaign encouraging individuals to adopt a healthy and active lifestyle

Speaking on the campaign, Darshana Shah, head-marketing & CX, Aditya Birla Capital said, “As brand Aditya Birla Capital, we have always believed in simplifying money needs and focused on real people and real stories. So, when we were planning our ABHI brand campaign, we wanted our positioning of focusing on ‘Health First’ in Health Insurance to come to life through our own customers’ stories of how they have achieved the best version of themselves by walking 10000 steps daily. We also want to showcase how ABHI is empowering their customers to do so through their entire health and wellness ecosystem at their fingertips through the Active Health Mobile App. Today we have 1600+ customers who earn up to 100% of HealthReturns™ and this film is to create awareness and nudge more to join and start their Health Journey.”