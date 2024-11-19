Aditya Birla Housing Finance's film highlights the process of homeownership

Aditya Birla Housing Finance, a subsidiary of Aditya Birla Capital, has launched its brand film titled “Happy Home Loan Journey,” highlighting the experience of homeownership.

Aditya Birla Housing Finance's brand film, “Happy Home Loan Journey,” highlights the emotional and practical aspects of homeownership. The film addresses common challenges like paperwork and lack of assistance, showcasing the company’s promise of a hassle-free process with “NO Bhaag Daud.”

The “Happy Home Loan Journey” film highlights Aditya Birla Housing Finance’s key offerings: Express Loan Sanction, customised solutions, 'Track My Loan,' and digital onboarding.

Pankaj Gadgil, MD and CEO of Aditya Birla Housing Finance, said, “At ABHFL, we believe that home is the foundation of the fondest memories, and we strive to make the journey to a dream home a hassle-free experience. Through our brand film, we aim to reflect this emotional depth, demonstrating that our commitment goes beyond financial assistance to truly support our customers as they build their dream home. By placing ‘Happiness’ at the heart of our brand, we are reaffirming our dedication to enriching the lives of those we serve."

The brand film will be launched on digital and social platforms to reach a wide audience.