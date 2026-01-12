Aditya Birla Jewellery launches new bridal campaign with Aditi Rao Hydari

Indriya, Aditya Birla Jewellery has launched a new bridal campaign focused on the role of jewellery in a bride’s wedding journey. The campaign looks at how brides plan and visualise their celebrations over time, shaped by personal choices and cultural influences.

The campaign features Indriya’s bridal jewellery collection, which includes a wide range of handcrafted designs created for bridal wear.

The campaign is supported by a launch film set in moments leading up to a wedding ceremony. The film presents the perspective of a modern bride and features her immediate family as part of the narrative.

The launch film brings the campaign to life, set in the precious moments just before the wedding ceremony. Intriguing at first, the plotline delivers a contemporary point of view of a modern bride, rooted in the brand’s core idea of “Dil Abhi Bhara Nahin.” Crucially, the bride’s ‘inner circle,’ her closest family who have known her dream and see it almost as vividly as she does, are integral to the story, making it very relatable in the bridal context.

Commenting on the campaign, Sandeep Kohli, CEO, Indriya, said, “This bridal campaign brings alive the deeply held belief that every bride envisions herself long before her wedding day arrives. At Indriya, our commitment is to walk alongside her on that journey, partnering with her as she brings her bridal dream to life. Whether she seeks contemporary elegance, designs rooted in cultural heritage, or jewellery that reflects her personal story, Indriya remains committed to offering an unparalleled assortment of exquisitely crafted designs for every kind of bridal vision, and to being the jeweller of choice for India.”

Shantiswarup Panda, head of marketing & visual merchandising, Indriya, added, “Indriya intends to be the destination for bridal jewellery, and this campaign has been crafted with that vision at its core. Built on deep consumer insight, it reflects every girl’s dream of becoming the bride she has always imagined. Indriya steps in as her trusted ally on this milestone occasion, offering an exquisite bridal collection. The campaign tells a soulful story of a bride who pauses to savour her look when she is finally ready, feeling her most beautiful and radiant, even as the world waits for her to show up for the wedding. It celebrates a bride's profound love for her bridal jewellery in a meaningful, intimate way that hasn’t been explored before, and that is what draws you in.”

Abhishek Rastogi, head of design, Indriya, said,“Indriya’s bridal collection is crafted for brides who value artistry that seamlessly blends India’s cultural richness with contemporary elegance. Each piece reflects our commitment to preserving heritage while embracing modern sensibilities. From region-inspired masterpieces, anchored in hyperlocal design references, like Anantara, Padma Ranjini, Raasvi, and Rajashree to timeless classics, we offer an unparalleled assortment for every discerning bride. Every creation is born from meticulous craftsmanship and intricate kaarigari—hallmarks of Indriya’s legacy. Among our signature designs is Saptapadma, an extraordinary necklace inspired by the lotus and the seven sacred vows of marriage. Featured in our campaign film and worn by Aditi Rao Hydari, it captures the sacred essence of a bride’s journey. Through thoughtful detailing and deep cultural inspiration, we’ve crafted jewellery that embodies not just beauty, but the heritage, emotion, and timeless spirit of India.”

Tanuja Bhat, senior executive creative director & creative head, beauty & luxury collective, Ogilvy West said, “For brides who have dreamt of their look long before they met their soulmate, their wedding jewellery is what makes that dream come true. The film brings alive the story of one bride who wants to take a little more time looking at herself in full bridal glory before the rush of the big day takes over. Instead of showcasing just the grandeur and hustle of a wedding, we chose to show an intimate understanding of the bride’s deepest desire and become her partner with the campaign line – Be the bride of your dreams.”

With this campaign, Indriya strengthens its position as a complete bridal jewellery destination, offering exquisitely crafted pieces for every wedding moment. Celebrating heritage, individuality, and personal expression, the campaign is amplified across OOH, digital, print, and Connected TV to make Indriya part of every bride’s journey this wedding season.

Credits:

Client – Team Indriya

Shantiswarup Panda - Head of Marketing

Aditi Maliwar - General Manager - Brand Marketing

Miloni Dutia - Deputy General Manager - Brand Marketing

Viriezo Vizo - Senior Manager Brand Marketing

Ketaki Kane - Assistant Brand Manager Marketing

Deep Harlalka - Senior Executive, Marketing

Pooja Thakrar - Content and Imagery strategist

Medini Ghag - Content Strategist

Aditya Morvekar - Sr. Executive - Marketing

Sanjog Morvekar - Sr. Executive - Marketing

Vaibhav Maurya - Sr. Executive – Imagery