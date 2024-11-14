Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance launches ‘Boodhe Hoke Kya Banoge’ campaign

Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance Company announced the launch of its new brand campaign ‘Boodhe Hoke Kya Banoge’, focused on encouraging individuals to rethink their retirement plans. The campaign addresses India's growing retirement savings gap, where many individuals delay retirement planning. With India's retirement-age population increasing and the retirement savings gap widening, the campaign encourages early financial planning to ensure a secure and fulfilling retirement. The campaign is inspired by India's rising life expectancy, which reached 70.19 years in 2022, according to the World Bank. It will be aired on TV, YouTube, OTT, digital platforms, and promoted through outdoor and regional print ads.

The #BoodheHokeKyaBanoge campaign uses a straightforward approach by adapting the familiar question, “Bade Hoke Kya Banoge?” (What will you become when you grow up?) to ask adults, “Aap Boodhe Hoke Kya Banoge?” (What will you become in your old age?). This twist encourages individuals to consider their post-retirement life with a focus on pursuing passions and new opportunities.

Kamlesh Rao, MD and CEO, ABSLI, comments, "At Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance, we believe, retirement should be a time of fulfilment and joy. Our #BoodheHokeKyaBanoge campaign encourages people to reimagine their golden years, focusing on their passion and living life to the fullest. However, delayed retirement planning can lead to financial insecurity and limited choices during this important phase of life. Early and thoughtful planning is therefore essential to create a future that aligns with one's aspirations and ensures peace of mind. This initiative marks a bold step in redefining retirement, celebrating life’s moments and shifting focus from conventional legacies to a journey of purpose. ABSLI’s suite of innovative financial products supports a lifestyle that transcends financial needs, helping retirees to live joyfully and independently."

The campaign includes three ad films that emphasise the importance of early retirement planning. Each film presents narratives that encourage adults to envision a fulfilling future through proactive financial planning.