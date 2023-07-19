Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund highlights the power of 3 in its latest campaign

The campaign conceptualised by Dentsu Creative aims to promote the 'Multi Asset Allocation Fund' - a strategic solution to navigate through market turbulence.
Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund (ABSLMF) and DENTSU CREATIVE India have launched their latest Investor Awareness campaign titled '3in1TohInvestmentDone’. This innovative campaign aims to promote the 'Multi Asset Allocation Fund' - a strategic solution to navigate through market turbulence.
The campaign effectively emphasizes the benefits of investing in a single fund, offering exposure to three key asset classes: Equity, Debt, and Gold. Investors can enjoy the combined advantages of growth and stability through the diversification of investments across these asset classes. This approach intelligently cushions the impact of market fluctuations and effectively manages risks, all while potentially enhancing returns.
The film centers around three friends who consistently support each other in various circumstances, mirroring the essence of the 'Multi Asset Allocation Fund’. This fund optimizes returns and manages risks effectively by diversifying one’s portfolio, much like the friendship of the friends in the film. The campaign is currently live across multiple platforms, including digital, cinema, audio streaming, as well as outdoor and ambient media in 17 cities.