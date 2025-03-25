Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund unveils campaign to push SIP awareness

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC (ABSLAMC) has launched the 'Sabse Important Plan' (SIP) campaign to highlight the importance of systematic investment plans (SIPs). The campaign aims to encourage investors to adopt structured financial planning for their future goals.

The first ad shows Saini, a regular office goer dreaming about opening a chain of café’s in “Khayali Pulao” style while the other shows Simran, a working professional dreaming about traveling the world in “Hawai Baatein” style. However, in both cases, it dawns on them that they haven’t done the Sabse Important Plan for their dreams to come true.

Commenting on the campaign, A. Balasubramanian, managing director and CEO, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC, said, "The current investor education campaign emphasises that investors should start their Sabse Important Plan (SIP) to make their dreams into reality. It appeals to the millennials seeking stable, reliable and long-term investment solutions to achieve major life goals like starting their own business, travel, homeownership, children’s education and a comfortable retirement along."

The campaign has been launched across digital, television, and print platforms. The campaign promotes systematic investment plans (SIPs) as a key tool for financial planning.