Aditya Birla’s TMRW relaunches Nobero, its traveller brand

TMRW House of brands has unveiled ‘The Other Side is Calling’ campaign to mark the relaunch.
TMRW House of Brands, an Aditya Birla Group venture, relaunched its brand Nobero, a travel focussed fash-leisure brand. Based out of Hyderabad, Nobero specialises in tapping global trends to craft apparel ranges that are high on fashion and comfort quotient.
To strengthen the brand identity, Nobero has launched a digital- first campaign, The Other Side is Calling.
The campaign video takes a critical look at the 9-9 life that most of the people live. With Nobero as the catalyst, the films then provide a break from the ‘Always On’ mode. The narrative takes audience to the other side- the serenity of mountains, flowing music at a concert or the joy of street photography. The story invites everyone to explore life that lies beyond the small, medium and large screens that consume us every day.
Prashanth Aluru, CEO and co-founder, TMRW House of Brands, said, “Our research on Nobero revealed the ‘social traveller’ identity that Millennials often relate to. Nobero’s capability in successfully marrying fashion and comfort allowed them to create a product offering that suits this TG to perfection. In our campaign, we have picked up this insight to create a short-form video first content that has a high resonance amongst millennials.”
The campaign is shot in 9:16 format by Reels Room. It is hosted on the brand's social media assets.
Karthik Venkat, co-founder and marketing, Nobero, added, “With time we have elevated this range further to what we call fash-leisure now. As the next step in our growth journey, we felt the need to establish a higher emotional connection with our consumers, which got us to create our campaign.”
Ahsan Khan, co-founder, Reels Room, commented, “Our challenge was to build an idea that's true to the format (social-first) with engaging and impactful storytelling, so we focused on three Ts- twist, track and transition. Shiv, co-founder, Reels Room has directed these reels with his distinctive visual storytelling.”