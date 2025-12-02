Aditya Kanthy and Prasoon Joshi to steer Omnicom’s India reboot

Sources confirm that Aditya Kanthy and Prasoon Joshi will lead Omnicom Advertising in India as president and managing director, and chairman respectively. S Subramanyeswar, known as Subbu, will support them as chief strategy officer for India and chief knowledge officer for Asia.

They will report to Omnicom Advertising Asia president Sean Donovan.

The announcement comes shortly after Omnicom unveiled its new global structure following last week’s assimilation of IPG. The reshaped organisation has retired DDB, FCB and MullenLowe, three of creative advertising’s most storied agency brands.

These agencies will be absorbed into Omnicom’s three global networks: BBDO, McCann and TBWA. FCB will fold into BBDO and both DDB and MullenLowe will join TBWA.

Omnicom Advertising in India has also set the stage for a series of leadership changes.

Josy Paul will continue to lead BBDO and a refreshed leadership team will be announced soon.

Dheeraj Sinha will lead McCann in India and Rahul Mathew will oversee its creative function.

Chandini Shah will head the combined operations of Kinnect and 22feet Tribal as chief executive.

Govind Pandey and Prateek Bhardwaj will lead the merged TBWA\Lintas.

Rohan Mehta will be responsible for digital integration and capability building across the group.

The new operating structure takes effect on 1 January 2026.